A timid and extremely anxious ex-puppy farm dog is still missing following four days of desperate searching by her owners.

Maisie, a two to three-year-old bulldog and shar-pei cross, escaped from her home in Weir Bank, Stapenhill, on Friday, December 29. It has since been revealed Maisie was being fostered from Wonky Pets Rescue by Sarah Monk.

Her fosterer has warned members of the public not to approach, call or attempt to catch the dog, who is described as "timid and extremely anxious".

The ginger female had on a red nylon and half choke chain collar when she went missing, they have said.

Ms Monk said: "We haven't heard or seen anything from her since December 28 but someone has come forward to say they saw her running down Drakelow so we have widened our search.

"She was an ex-puppy farm breeding bitch who spent her time in a small cage.

"She doesn't understand words and trembles from head to toe. She just sits with her back to the wall. She is probably hiding under a bush somewhere."

Anyone with information can contact the editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or via the Burton Mail Facebook page.