The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morrisons in Burton is set to gain a Timpson shoe care and key-cutting unit.

The Wellington Road supermarket has been earmarked as a new venue for the high street retailer, best known for cutting keys and mending shoes.

Plans for the new unit were submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council just before the New Year.

The new Timpson's "pod" would be installed in the car park of the Wellington Road Morrisons, just to the left of the main door entrance.

Three parking spaces would be lost to install the new shop, set to measure 6.6 metres wide by 2.6 metres deep.

The Timpson's shop would also provide engravings, repairs for mobiles and watches, take ID photos, and sell watch straps - among its usual services.

Burton is already home to a Timpson's shop, in the town centre on Swan Walk, and there is also a store in Coppice Side, Swadlincote and both Market Street and Resolution Road in Ashby.