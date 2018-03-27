Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton kitchen design store says its going nowhere after some were left scratching their heads when a 'to let' sign appeared on the building in which it is based.

Bosses at the Magnet store in Union Street say there was some confusion after its landlord decided to sub-let another part of the building it is based in.

Shoppers had been left wondering if Magnet might be moving, but bosses have said that is not the case - it is here to stay and the sign refers to another part of the building.

A spokesman for Magnet said: "Magnet is remaining committed to serving Burton. The landlord has decided to sublet another part of the property."

Magnet, which has stores providing designer kitchens at more than 200 locations across the country, first opened its doors in March 2015 in the former Comet store in Burton.

The building has some well-known brewing designs on the side, which Magnet bosses decided to keep when it move in, saying they were part of the town's heritage alive.