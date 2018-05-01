The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton toddler group set to celebrate its first anniversary this month has been given an £800 boost.

Heath Road Toddler Group, which is based at Heath Road Community Centre, in Stapenhill, holds sessions every Thursday between 9.30am and 11.30am for children up to the age of three.

The group has between 25 and 45 children attending each week and has now received the cash boosts thanks to Staffordshire county councillor Syed Hussain, who represents the Burton Division.

The money comes from a county council fund, which sees councillors able to make donations to causes in the area.

Toddler group organiser Jane Walker has a history of working in childcare and set-up the group in May, 2017.

She said: "Aiming at socially deprived children, I wanted to help. We want to encourage parents to play as big of a part themselves in their child's development."

"We have the parents here volunteering in the kitchen and with the craft sessions."

Activities at the group have been boosted by funding from Councillor Hussain, who also representatives the Anglesey Ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The £840 cash injection paid for play equipment and crafts.

Jane Walker continued: "Syed gave us £840 to get new bikes and crafts, so we could really look at key areas of development.

"All they want to do at this age is move. Interactions are so important, so we do arts and crafts every week. It really gives them opportunities that they wouldn't normally get at home.

"Also worth noting that a lot of these parents don't get the chance to go out as much either."

Father-of-three, Councillor Hussain said: "They're all unsung heroes and represent our future here in Stapenhill. I'm motivated each time I come here.

"I offered the funding to give them the equipment they need to support and build a better future and a better start for the children.

"It's always easier to build strong children than to fix a broken man."

Staffordshire Local Community Fund

The scheme, led by Staffordshire County Council, enables each councillor to spend £7,500 on community projects in their area.

First launched in 2005, this is how you can find out who your councillor is:

1) Use the online postcode search at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/yourcouncil/who/who.aspx

2) Input the postcode for the applying organisation for funding.

3) Select the address.

4) Click on the link at the base of the page to go to the county councillor's web page.

To apply, find the application form on the county council's website at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/yourcouncil/slcf/home.aspx

Complete the form and send it to the relevant county councillor.