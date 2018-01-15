Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire’s top cop wants to push for more monitoring of those on the fringes of terrorism.

He was speaking after a Burton factory worker was convicted of plotting an Islamic State-style terrorist attack in the UK.

Derbyshire's Chief Constable Peter Goodman will appear on BBC1’s Inside Out programme tonight, Monday, January 15, following the conviction of Kerry Foods worker Munir Mohammed and his partner Rowaida El-Hassan.

Mohammed, who was employed with Kerry Foods for six months in 2016, was planning to launch the attack with a home-made bomb or the poison ricin, a court heard.

He was a food packer at the Mosley Street factory in Burton from May to November 2016. Police raided his Derby home in December 2016, and found two of the three ingredients needed for the attack.

(Image: Julia Quenzler)

The jury at the Central Criminal Court in London found 36-year-old Mohammed guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, alongside 32-year-old Rowaida El Hassan, from London.

Now, Mr Goodman has said the force struggles to keep an eye on those who have been connected with those convicted of similar crimes.

Speaking to BBC East Midlands' social affairs correspondent Jeremy Ball, he said: "We can put very specialist, very capable resource against a relatively few number of people who are of a really serious concern to us but we know there are other people who have been connected into those individuals who have done things in the past who we sometimes struggle to keep an eye on."

Inside Out will air at 7.30pm on BBC1.