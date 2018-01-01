Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's New Year's Honours time again and there is much talk about the people, including many celebrities, who have got awards.

This got us thinking at the Burton Mail and we have come up with out very own roll-call of honour of inspiring people From the Burton and South Derbyshire area during 2017. These people might be heading to Buckingham Palace to pick up a gong, but in our view they deserve much praise for all they do.

The Mail is proud to unveil its top ten list of our own unofficial New Year stars of people who have featured in the last year whose actions and commitments are deserving of proper recognition. This list is not exhaustive, of course, and you might think other people deserve to be on there. If so leave us a comment and tell us all about them, especially if their amazing story hasn't been told before.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1. Mia Parnell

Nine-year-old Mia has captured the hearts of many of our readers, as well as our own newsroom, and she pushed the bar even higher in 2017 - demonstrating courage and fortitude way beyond her years.

The Hatton youngster, from Heath Way, has a mystery degenerative illness which doctors said back in February 2015 would be terminal.

Her story began in 2013, when Mia's mother Sarah rushed her to hospital after fits and high temperatures set in.

Doctors discovered facial palsy – partial facial paralysis - and deterioration of the brain stem, which by 2015 had begun to spread.

In response to her condition, Mia formed a bucket list - a collection of aims she wants to achieve - and throughout the past four years she has amazed the residents of our corner of the universe.

Earlier this year, ahead of her ninth birthday in February, 294 birthday cards were delivered to the battling schoolgirl in a bid to bring her some joy - these wishes were sent from far and wide across the globe, showing the impact of Mia's never-say-never attitude.

The youngest of three, with an older brother Callum and sister Lydia, Mia has set an example of what can be achieved against the odds and has spread pure joy throughout the community; she is fully deserving of a spot on our New Year's Honours list.

Follow her events on the Facebook page For the love of Mia here.

2. Effie Bowman

This year four-year-old Effie Bowman pushed herself beyond the typical activities of a youngster of her age, putting her toys to one side to tackle a sponsored triathlon and sleep out to raise money for the homeless.

Effie, from Castle Gresley, took on a four-mile bike ride, a 200-metre run and a 50-metre swim in August all in the name of trying to make a difference, and raised £1,100 towards the YMCA.

Still not content with her efforts, the four-year-old was the youngest of a record-breaking 190 people who took part in the YMCA's ninth sleep out at the Pirelli Stadium and at St Modwen's Church graveyard in November.

Her mother, Donna Reid, told the Burton Mail that when Effie was just three she spent her £1 treat money on a sausage roll and biscuits, which she immediately gave to a homeless man she had passed on the way to the shop.

It is this innocence and kindly nature which has left the community truly humbled, earning Effie a place on this list.

3. Nigel Clough

The manager and former player of Burton Albion Football Club, Nigel Clough has taken the former Conference team on a rollercoaster ride during his loyal service.

He was involved when the Brewers were in the lower leagues and returned to the helm when they were top of League One, and got them promoted to the Championship. He is now battling to keep the side in the second tier of English league football, just one level down from the titans of the Premier League, like Manchester United and Liverpool.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It's a monumental achievement, and to remain in the Championship last year was viewed by many as a miracle. so if Clough can do it again, he deserves much praise.

But the impact of having a Championship football team in Burton has also had a wide-reaching effect, it draws the community together, friends, neighbours and strangers go to the Pirelli Stadium and to away fixtures to see their side perform - and against many teams with Premier League experience.

Getting the club to this level is also about more than just football.

Boosting the team to this level broadens the impact of community and the values of teamwork and respect - and the outreach of the club's charity Burton Albion Community Trust.

As a thank you from our town, Nigel fully deserves his place on our list.

4. Derek's Tree

The Derek's Tree project, which has now completed 23 annual festive seasons, brings joy and community spirit throughout the area each year.

Started by Derek Liddle of Main Street, Burton, the scheme sees children - who may normally go through Christmas without a single gift - given presents by kindly strangers.

From its base in the Coopers Square shopping Centre - formerly in the nearby Octagon centre and from Derek's own home in Birmingham 23 years ago - wellwishers may collect a tag from the Christmas tree which contains a child's name and a gift they would like.

The details are compiled by charities and agencies in the area which help the needy all-year long, with all recipients directly referred.

Now largely run by a team of dedicated volunteers, giving days, hours and minutes of their time for free, the project successfully brought in £60,000 worth of presents this year - to every single child who was on the list.

The commitment of Derek and the project's volunteers have earned them a spot on our own New Year's Honours roll-call.

5. Paul Laffey

The CEO of Burton's YMCA since 1998, Paul Laffey and his team have been committed to helping the town's homeless throughout 2017 - and there is no doubt they will do so for years to come.

This year featured a record-breaking YMCA sleep out at the Pirelli Stadium and St Modwen's Church graveyard - with 190 people taking part, raising a mammoth £38,471.03.

But raising the money is only part of the battle for Paul and his team - the cash, right down to the pennies, must be spent effectively.

Helping the town's homeless cannot merely be solved by fund-raising; the ongoing work of Burton YMCA all-year long - each and every day - is part of a crucial ongoing effort.

Paul also pledged his and the YMCA's support to the Burton Mail's Feed our Families campaign, which gathered more than 9,000 items in 2017, its fourth year.

His ongoing compassion has earned Paul a place in our top ten.

6. Sarah Harrison

Sarah Harrison, a determined mother from Hartshorne, has fought through 2017 to raise thousands of pounds for new lifesaving defibrillators, after being inspired by her daughter’s battle with a heart condition.

The 35-year-old mother-of-four was left heartbroken when her first child Owen was diagnosed with hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, and died when she was 24 weeks pregnant with him.

When she got pregnant with Kyra, now seven, she was assured there would only be a one per cent chance her daughter would be born with the same condition.

However, Kyra, a pupil at Woodville School, was diagnosed with the same condition when Sarah was 20 weeks pregnant, and has since undergone more than 20 operations including open heart surgery, has suffered brain damage and had e.coli and a septic hip, which meant she had to learn to walk again.

After being inspired by her daughter's health battles, Sarah decided to start fund-raising for a defibrillator.

In September supporters raised £999 for the first machine in one week and eventually enough was raised for four defibrillators in total - installed across South Derbyshire.

But in November, Sarah continued her astounding efforts to collect toy donations for poorly youngsters in hospital over Christmas.

Her daughter Kyra had spent Christmas 2014 in Birmingham Children's Hospital, an experience which spurred on the campaign.

7. Jyoti Shah

Jyoti Shah is a consultant urological surgeon at Burton's Queen's Hospital and has played an enormous role in getting men talking about their health with her prostate screening programme.

In July she was awarded the Chief Executive’s Award at the Burton Hospital's NHS Foundation Trust’s PRIDE Awards for her work to encourage men to get checked by going out to places like Pirelli Stadium.

Members of the Freemasons from across Derbyshire flocked to the Pirelli to receive free checks for prostate cancer.

(Image: Jyoti Shah)

The event was organised by Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer, a group Jyoti founded.

Her admirable fight to promote an issue of critical importance, along with the rest of the team, is worthy of her place on our New Year's Honours.

8. Samantha Evans

In July we chatted to a bereavement midwife at Burton's Queen's Hospital, Samantha Evans, who dedicates her time to helping families grieve over the loss of their babies.

The 31-year-old has been with the hospital for 13 years after starting as a student, working in her current role for more than five years.

She has also co-ordinated a Wave of Light Ceremony at the Belvedere Road hospital for Baby Loss Awareness Week in November.

The therapy, which is often used to treat people with post-traumatic stress disorder, works on the theory that rapid eye movements can reduce the intensity of disturbing thoughts.

It is thought that these movements dampen the power of emotionally-charged memories of past traumatic events.

Miss Evans, along with the support of her team, put herself forward for consideration for the Royal College of Midwifery nomination in December following the launch of their new service, Eye Movement Detection and Reprocessing (EMDR), which was introduced to the hospital in 2016.

Samantha's role sees her challenge one of the most unimaginably tragic scenarios every single day and this role, particularly as a midwife for the past nine years, is more than enough to justify her place on this list.

9. Tom Hulse, Jordan Sidwell & Josh Hinds

Hero teen trio, Tom Hulse, Jordan Sidwell and Josh Hinds - all aged 16 - came to the rescue of 47-year-old Darren Burgham who was just ten minutes from freezing to death in sub-zero temperatures in December.

Mr Burgham slipped and banged his head on the towbar of a van while walking along Springfield Road in Swadlincote, knocking himself out.

He was only wearing thin clothing and soon developed hypothermia as winter temperatures plummeted in the freezing cold.

Fortunately, three 16-year-old boys found the unconscious man while walking to the cinema to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Odeon.

The three teens rushed into action, sat him upright, called the ambulance service and attempted to help him regain consciousness.

After being taken to Queen's Hospital Mr Burgham was released and was left with nothing more than "a shiner" of a black eye.

He says the trio saved his life, while the three 16-year-olds said that they merely did what anyone would have done and put the rescue down to pure luck.

Their compassionate life-saving instincts have earned them a deserved place on our own New Year's Honours.

10. Brian Storer

After the tragic death of his wife Helen in 1996, Brian Storer - a 70-year-old Linton gardener - began raising money for local charities and has since raised more than £90,000.

In August Brian, of Princess Avenue, helped to raise the £35,000 required to give the children's play area at Burton's Queen's Hospital a complete revamp, full of "tender, loving, care".

He raised £10,000 of this pledge by opening his beautiful garden to the public.

The play area was last refurbished 17 years ago by the League of Friends, but after becoming worn out, Linton resident and patient Brian Storer pledged to give the area a much-needed overhaul.

After months of fund-raising from Brian and a number of others, the woodland-themed play area has been officially opened.

In January he told the Burton Mail he came within 60 minutes of dying following kidney failure just four days after agreeing to raise the money for the hospital.

His ongoing dedication to raising funds for local charities and good causes is fully deserving of a place on this list.