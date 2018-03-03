Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the Beast from the East sent temperatures plummeting in Burton and South Derbyshire over the last few days, now is the time to take heed and follow some simple rules to avoid being involved in any accidents on the icy roads.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in the region for both Saturday and Sunday, meaning drivers should plan ahead and think about possible travel delays or the disruption of day to day activities.

Here are the top tips for ensuring you drive safely in icy conditions.

1 - Watch your speed

It seems like an obvious point, but the roads are far more treacherous in poor weather. Be mindful of increased stopping distances in wet or icy conditions which will affect your tyres grip on the road.

2 - Check your tyres for wear

Check your tyre pressure and tread depth regularly. You can easily check your tyre tread depth by placing a 20p coin into the tread of your tyre. If the outer rim of the coin is visible, the tyre is approaching the legal minimum tread depth and you should consider replacing it.

3 - Use a higher gear to start and pull away

Spinning your wheels quickly can dig the vehicle deeper into the snow so try to resist the temptation. Placing the car into a higher gear will mean less torque output and spin, giving you a greater chance of driving out of snow or mud.

4 - Don't 'pump' your brakes

If you have anti-lock brakes, keep a steady pressure on the brake pedal so that your ABS system can bring your car to a halt quickly and safely. You'll have more time to steer the car out of danger, and this could prevent you from skidding further.

5 - Keep your distance

Braking distances can increase by up to ten times in snow and icy conditions. Don't just rely on brakes to bring you to a stop – make sure to decrease through your gears too to aid you safely.

6 - Be careful over bridges or passes

They are well known locations for icy patches, so slow down when going over them.

7 - Pack an emergency kit

Pack an essential kit in case you find yourself stranded. Emergency supplies should include warm clothing, blanket, snacks, water, red warning triangle and a torch. An in-car phone charger is also recommended.

8 - Avoid distractions

You'll need all the concentration you can muster in heavy snowy conditions as the visibility is likely to be very poor. Avoid distractions so you can get to your destination safely.