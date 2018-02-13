The video will start in 8 Cancel

A tireless caretaker is set to wave goodbye to the primary school he has kept in good working order for nearly two decades.

Geoff Kedzieiski has looked after Tower View Primary School, in his native Winshill, for the past 18 years.

However, he has decided the time has come to say "farewell" as he plans to retire on his 65th birthday, July 15.

He said: "My time working here has been really productive. The day-to-day challenges have been somewhat varied.

"It can be an insignificant sort of thing like an escaping dog on the field and then being involved with quite elaborate projects."

Among the 64-year-old's most-treasured memories are the first job he was ever asked to do.

He made a surprising discovery while replacing a mirror in the girls' toilet.

Mr Kedzieiski said: "I took the mirror down and from out of the back dropped a postcard from my daughter, Kelly, who was a pupil at the school, from 1983.

"She had sent it to the staff from our holiday in Spain and all those years later I discovered it, which was quite bizarre but also quite apt.

"One of the staff must have dropped it all those years ago and I discovered it."

The father of one, a joiner by trade, started working at Tower View after a 23-year stint with British Rail.

He had got to know previous caretaker Peter Hancox, who held the role for 32 years, through his involvement with the church.

Mr Kedzieiski said: "Peter introduced himself as the caretaker, to which I took an interest as Kelly then studied here.

"A few times I helped him out and eventually he decided he was leaving and suggested that I could do the job - so I applied."

Carpentry work produced by Mr Kedzieiski can be spotted around the school.

He has even signed his work, so he will be a part of the building for generations to come.

However, there will be no putting his feet up for a relaxing retirement as he looks for new horizons.

The keen cyclist plans to get on his bike to spend more time on his passion for touring the country.

He has also competed in triathlons and coast-to-coast challenges.

His plans include travelling around Europe in his motorhome with wife Lesley, but he has no intention of moving away from Winshill.

Mr Kedzieiski said: "I have enjoyed my time here, it has been progressive, interesting and a good team."

Head teacher Andrew Ridout said: "Geoff is unique and had been good for the school.

"He works hard at what he does and the staff appreciates everything he does.

"A lot of what Geoff does is done behind the scenes and he does lots of things that always benefit the kids.

"If it has been snowing I will get to school around 7am and Geoff has already been out shoveling the snow. He will be difficult to replace."