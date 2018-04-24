Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TOWIE star James "Arg" Argent practiced his keepie uppie skills at the Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium this week ahead of the big celebrity match there this weekend.

The Only Way is Essex original star visited the stadium today on Tuesday, April 24, to promote the star-studded game which will see big names take to the pitch - and manage the sides - to raise money for the Burton Albion Community Trust.

The 30-year-old said: "I'm excited, I'm ready and raring to go.

"It's looking like it's going to be a really good turnout. I've got a lot of friends coming down and stuff so it’s going to be a really fun family day out.

"I've managed to do three or four kick-ups in preparation for the big day so I'm hoping those will come in handy. Whoever's on my team is going to be the winning team!

Glamour model Katie Price heading to Burton for celebrity football match

"I have been to Burton before, but not for a while, so it's really nice to be back.

"Burton is absolutely lovely. I've just had a bit of scrambled egg on toast down the road and I've got to say, it was perfection!"

It was recently announced that singer and TV personality Kerry Katona will manage one of the teams, while singer and Coronation Street Shayne Ward, Warren Phillips of Survival of the Fittest and Dom Lever of Love Island also confirmed they would be taking to the pitch at 3pm on Sunday, April 29.

Other celebrities taking part in the game are:

Stephen Graham of Gangs of blockbuster films New York and Pirates of the Caribbean; Alex Beattie and Calum Best, of Love Island; Jake Wood of EastEnders; Dan Osborne and Liam Gatsby, of TOWIE; Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson in EastEnders; Jamie Borthwick and Danny Boy Hatchard of EastEnders; Franky Fryer of Soccer AM; Simon Webbe of pop group Blue; Jimmy Constable of pop group 911; Jamie O'Hara of Celebrity Big Brother; MC Harvey of So Solid and actor Matt Lapinskas.

Glamour girl and TV personalty Katie Price will manage a team, while Kerry Katona will manage the other side.

Admission prices are £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s.

Tickets can be bought online via the link here or by phoning 01283 565938.