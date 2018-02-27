The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have towed away a Renault Clio which they say had been abandoned on the Toyota roundabout near the A38 sliproad today.

At 10.20am today, February 27, the car was left on the Toyota roundabout after breaking down.

Derbyshire police officers in the Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood Team said via Twitter that the vehicle had been left in a 'dangerous position' and they had not been called to alert them to the issue.

It had been left near the sliproad for the A38 towards Derby.

As a result, police officers have now towed the black Renault Clio away and the unsuspecting owner will now face recovery charges as a result, they say.

Officers tweeted: "Vehicle left abandoned on Toyota Roundabout broken down, no call to let us know, they will now face recovery charges due to it being left in a dangerous position."

