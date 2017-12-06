The video will start in 8 Cancel

All lanes have now reopened after a four-car collision on the northbound A38 near Burton.

The accident, which was reported at 7.50am today, is still causing long delays across the town with congestion on the A5121 Derby Road to the B5018 Hawkins Lane, Princess Way and Wetmore Road and on the A38 to B5016 for Barton under Needwood and Walton on Trent.

East Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital following the collision.

A statement from the service read: "We received a call at 7.29am on 6 December from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance at a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A38 northbound near the A5121 junction.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance, and we took one patient to Royal Derby Hospital."

The main carriageway is currently closed with a diversion in place with the exit and entry slip roads.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the police have now altered the closure, making traffic exit the northbound carriageway.

Staffordshire Police are still attending the collision and have now said that nobody has sustained any injuries in the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all on the scene and traffic is affected between Burton and Derby.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Derby's Kingsway and Nottingham Road stations attended the crash and helped get one man out of his vehicle.