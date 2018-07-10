An accident on the A38 between a lorry and a car has led to a fuel spill on the road as one lane is closed on the busy route ahead of rush hour.

According to traffic monitoring website, Inrix, the crash is on the northbound side of the dual carriageway between the A5151 Branston Interchange and Clay Mills.

The incident is causing queuing traffic on the road, according to Inrix.

Drivers attempting to head past Burton on the A38 are also being impacted and Staffordshire Police have been contacted for an update on the situation.

Earlier today, Park Road in Newhall temporarily closed as one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an accident between a motorbike and a car.

We will bring you updates as and when we get them below.