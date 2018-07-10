An accident on the A38 between a lorry and a car has led to a fuel spill on the road as one lane is closed on the busy route ahead of rush hour.
According to traffic monitoring website, Inrix, the crash is on the northbound side of the dual carriageway between the A5151 Branston Interchange and Clay Mills.
The incident is causing queuing traffic on the road, according to Inrix.
Drivers attempting to head past Burton on the A38 are also being impacted and Staffordshire Police have been contacted for an update on the situation.
Earlier today, Park Road in Newhall temporarily closed as one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an accident between a motorbike and a car.
Traffic fine on A38
Traffic is fine on the A38, according to an eyewitness.
Traffic slow in Burton
An eyewitness has said traffic on Wetmore Road and Wharf Road heading towards the A38 is slow, but not worse than usual with the bridge works.
A broken down Ford KA is currently being taken away by recovery services.
Delays of 20 minutes
According to Traffic England, there are delays of 20 minutes on the road despite being in the middle of rush hour.
The A38 northbound carriageway from Burton is still closed. It is unknown how long the road will remain closed for.
Where the A38 is closed
The closure is also affecting traffic on the southbound carriageway. There are still delays of 30 minutes.
'No reported injuries'
A Staffordshire police spokesman has said: “We were called at 2.15pm today (10 July) following reports of a road traffic collision on the A38 Branston Underpass involving a car and a lorry.
“Colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance due to leaking fuel from the lorry onto the carriageway. The road has been closed from northbound Branston to Clay Mills.
“Highways England have been informed and vehicle recovery has also been arranged. This is a damage only collision and there are no reported injuries.”
Police and fire are 'on scene'
Warning to 'avoid' road
Warning from bus operator
A post on Facebook from bus operator, Midland Classic reads: “10/07/2018 15:30 : there has been an accident on the A38 Northbound between the 2 Burton exits. Traffic is not queuing back to Barton and the town centre is starting to snarl up as traffic is coming off at Branston and trying to get through Burton.
“Expect delays to Northbound services X12, 812 on the A38 and probably to the town services as traffic slows everything up.
“The bus due to work route 807 from John Taylor School is currently stuck on the A38. We have sent another bus out to work this, but there will be some delay to this service.”
Current traffic situation on the A38
Congestion on the road
Congestion has been reported on the road to the B5016 for the Barton and Walton turn off.
One lane also continues to be closes and traffic is queuing, according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.