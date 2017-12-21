The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton train passengers are set for serious disruption when union members strike in the build-up up to Christmas and new year.

Several services will come grinding to a halt during the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' (RMT) industrial action.

The union's 83,000 members include workers for CrossCountry, which runs several services from Burton railway station.

The firm's employees will strike over pay on Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24.

Then they will strike again on Wednesday, December 27 and New Year's Eve.

Many journeys will be replaced with buses, skipping several stations on regular routes, with a reduced set of services.

A spokesman for CrossCountry advised customers to travel as early as possible.

In a statement on its website, they said: "In the event that these strike dates take place, CrossCountry will be operating a reduced service, but with some longer trains.

"We advise you to travel as early as possible, as services may finish earlier than normal and some stations may have no CrossCountry services.

"Although alternative travel arrangements will be prepared we expect all our services, and any replacement bus services, to be very busy."

Those who have already bought tickets stating they are "XC ONLY" or "CROSS CNTRY ONLY" are valid on other CrossCountry services through this period.

"We advise people to travel as close to their original departure time as possible.

These tickets will also be accepted on some Arriva bus services - including from Burton to Leicester and Derby.

The CrossCountry routes through Burton are currently listed as open, with hourly services.

However, journeys from Derby through to Nottingham are set to be cut entirely.

Other routes across the UK set to be axed are Sheffield to York, Birmingham to Leamington Spa and Stafford to Crewe.

A spokesman for the RMT union was not available to comment as the Burton Mail went to print.