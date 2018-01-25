Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail travellers heading from Burton will face serious disruptions this summer due to major resignalling work at Derby's station.

Train operator East Midlands Trains, has written to customers to explain in detail exactly how services will be affected by the £200 million project, which should improve journey times and the overall efficiency of the station, it says.

Some construction has already begun, and between now and July, a 320-metre platform is being built, according to our sister title, the Derby Telegraph.

Between July 22 and October 7, the major disruptions will begin.

Cross Country rail services, to and from Derby from the Burton station will not run, with bus and coach replacement services being brought in to operate instead, from the starting date through to September 2.

From July 22 until September 2, bus and coach replacement services will be in place for trains between Uttoxeter and Derby, however those travelling from Uttoxeter to Crewe on the rails will not see any disruption.

Journey times will be longer on services throughout the work, according to East Midlands Trains.

Services running to London, Crewe, Matlock and Nottingham are among those that will be impacted by the disruptions, with buses being brought in for replacement in a number of occasions.

And to help keep passengers informed of the latest developments and how their journeys will be affected, a new dedicated website has been launched - www.dby2018.co.uk .

In a letter to customers, Jake Kelly, the managing director at East Midlands Trains said: "Network Rail, East Midlands Trains and Cross Country are working in partnership to help passengers, businesses and communities understand the temporary changes to their journey.

"This joint approach means all passengers who will experience temporary changes to their journeys will receive simple, consistent and timely information to help them continue to travel with confidence while these works take place.

"A key part of this commitment is the launch of a dedicated new website. It includes a simple A-Z station directory which provides detailed travel advice broken down by station and date to help passengers understand the temporary changes to their journeys, six months before works take place, regardless of whether they travel with CrossCountry or East Midlands Trains. It is available now at www.dby2018.co.uk."

Mr Kelly continued to explain that the changes to journeys vary depending on when and where passengers are travelling from.

He continued: "East Midlands Trains and CrossCountry services to and from Crewe, Matlock, Birmingham, Nottingham and Sheffield will be affected at different times while the work is carried out.

"Services to and from Nottingham and stations south of East Midlands Parkway on the main line to London are only marginally affected but you may still wish to understand these impacts as well as the details of the work taking place.

"It is also important to remember this investment is a key part of the biggest upgrade of the Midland Main Line since it opened in 1870, which will support better journeys between Leicester, Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and London.

"Final timetables are not available yet but we are working hard to publish them as swiftly as possible."

Full impact on services from the Derby station

CROSSCOUNTRY SERVICES

July 22 to September 2 - No services to/from Derby. Bus and coach replacement services operate from Chesterfield and Burton. Journey times will be extended on long distance services throughout the improvement work.

CREWE LINE

July 22 to September 2 - Bus and coach replacement service between Uttoxeter and Derby. Normal train service between Uttoxeter and Crewe.

DERBY TO NOTTINGHAM LINE

July 22 to July 29 - Reduced train service will operate.

July 30 to September 2 - Bus and coach replacement service between Nottingham and Derby

September 3 to October 7 - Trains between Nottingham and Derby. Bus and coach replacement service between Derby and Matlock.

LONDON LINE

July 30 to October 7 - One train per hour to/from Sheffield and Chesterfield. One train per hour to/from Derby.

July 30 to September 3 - No direct services between Sheffield and Derby. Replacement coach service between Chesterfield and Derby.

August 13 to 19 - No direct trains between Derby and London. Coach replacement to East Midlands Parkway.

MATLOCK LINE

July 30 to August 24 - Services operate between Matlock and Derby only. No through services to/from Nottingham.

August 25 to October 7 - Bus and coach replacement service between Matlock and Derby.