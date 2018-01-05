Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers remain camped on a disused slip road near Burton.

Six caravans were spotted by a roundabout in Branston Road, Tatenhill, yesterday on Thursday, January 4. A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council said the land was privately owned and it would therefore would be a matter for the owner to take any court action to get the group to move on.

Travellers have not been reported in Burton or South Derbyshire since summer last year - with the last case being on August 23.

This was when a group of travellers had set up in the grounds of the Riverside Hotel in Branston, it was then the fourth time in a month that travellers had been spotted near Burton.

In order for the landowner to remove the travellers, they will need to issue a court summons and seek possession order in court.

If the travellers refuse to leave, if necessary, a warrant will be executed for possession with county court bayliffs.

