Travellers have been spotted near a roundabout in Tatenhill.

An eyewitness told the Burton Mail there are a number of caravans pitched up on a disused slip road in Branston Road.

Staffordshire County Council have been informed and are looking into the issue.

Travellers have not been reported in Burton or South Derbyshire since summer last year - with the last case being on August 23.

This was when a group of travellers had set up in the grounds of the Riverside Hotel in Branston, it was then the fourth time in a month that travellers had been spotted near Burton.

