The Post Office is to throw a lifeline to residents in rural areas without a branch - by introducing a mobile van in East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire.

The mobile service will see a travelling Post Office van deliver postal services and retail products to communities unable to access a branch.

The postmaster for Linton Post Office, Jagwinderpal Singh Aytain, is offering to provide the van service, ensuring the same level of delivery as his branch.

The proposal is for the mobile service to visit Walton, Blackfordby, Abbots Bromley and Branston, as well as other areas such as Sheepy Magna, Bitteswell, Denstone, Whitacre Heath, Whittington, Fillongley, Hammerwich, Mapleton, Hulland Ward, Turnditch and Acton Trussell.

Lesley McNally, Post Office network operations area manager, said: "Since the temporary closure of these rural branches we have continued to work to identify a solution to restore services to these local communities.

"The establishment of mobile services presents the best possible solution to restore Post Office services to these communities."

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the plans over a six-week public consultation.

Philip Charles, chairman of Abbots Bromley Parish Council, welcomed the proposal.

He said: "It will be great if it happens. They may have missed the busiest period with Christmas just passed, but it will be something that will be used as it has been missed since the permanent post office closed."

During the public consultation, which runs until March 8, 2018, the Post Office is welcoming feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

People can share their views on the proposed move through new online questionnaire via postofficeviews.co.uk. When entering the site respondents will be asked to enter the unique code 379207.