More than 400 new affordable homes are to be built across Burton and South Derbyshire in just two years, after a major developer received a £30 million investment.

Burton-based Trent & Dove has revealed it has been granted the multi-million pound loan from The Housing Finance Corporation to complete its target of building 1,400 brand new homes by 2022.

In 2017, the organisation built 185 new homes in and around Burton, and it is hoped the same amount will be built this year.

Ursula Bennion, chief executive at the housing association, said: "Making sure that we have enough affordable homes in our region is a priority for Trent & Dove. Raising the funds with the corporation means that we can continue to drive our mission 'to transform homes, lives and neighbourhoods for our customers'."

Trent and Dove says it is looking to work across East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire and develop properties, ranging from bungalows to large blocks of flats.

The organisation has recently developed sites in Queen Street in Burton, Barley Fields in Uttoxeter, and at St Peters in Yoxall. Upcoming developments include the proposed Horninglow Street development and Short Street, both in Burton.

Piers Williamson, chief executive at the corporation, said: "Housing associations are increasingly dependent upon capital markets, as banks shy away from long-term deals. This surge in housing association activity, as shown recently, can widen overall credit spends. However, The Housing Finance Corporation has weathered these conditions to deliver a respectable pricing on a large bond.

"This will help recognise the sector's collective goal to deliver competitively priced long-tern funding, support the borrowers' business plans and the delivery of more affordable homes across the country."

The developments will see potential contracts for local builders and developers from across the area.

Trent & Dove was formed in 2001 and has grown to develop 6,000 homes across the region.