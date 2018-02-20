The video will start in 8 Cancel

An inaugural homeless, elderly and disabled event at Burton Caribbean Association has been hailed a "huge success" - with a promise to make it a regular occurrence.

On the evening of Friday, February 2, around 70 vulnerable people flocked to the association in Uxbridge Street to receive free food, haircuts and even health checks.

Donations came from across Burton, including supermarkets, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Organiser Sharon Fox said the decision to organise the event was taken at a meeting at the Burton Caribbean Centre. Mrs Fox said: "The needs of the homeless was an item on the itinerary list.

"A clear decision was made to bring an event to light as soon as possible.

"With delegated tasks to all members it was absolutely wonderful to witness the coming together of an amazing first-time event on this level of care, commitment and generosity to some of the most vulnerable of our society.

"The aim was to just give them a meal and warmth, but using all the skills of the group's members we were able to contact real carers in the community to see to the homeless health needs.

"This included Burton Chiropody and Podiatry Centre Limited with Faye Lee."

They offered foot health and pedicures for free, and also handed out new trainers and socks.

Burton barber Shahram Fattahi trimmed the hair of those attending, and winter clothes were handed out by crisis organisation Humanities Unite, led by Zahoor Hussain and May Arthur.

The three supermarkets each generously donated goods including toiletries and tinned food.

Sainsbury's, on Union Street, Burton, donated a trolley overflowing with food to the cause.

Monica Dunbar, from The Love Inspired Foundation, another crisis charity, oversaw the feeding of the homeless, with advice and aid coming from homeless group Burton Hope.

Mrs Fox hailed the "fantastic" turnout, and now a second event is expected to take place in April 2018.

"We were over the moon to also have present Councillor John and Shelagh McKiernan who were present at the event.

"This is the biggest joint venture for many years which included so many of the Caribbean communities working together to make a difference.

"We would like to say a massive thank-you to all of our community members and volunteers who helped to make this a huge success story."