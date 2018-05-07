The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Tutbury hair salon is on the crest of a wave after being crowned 'Salon of the Year' at the KH Hair Group's award ceremony - for the third time.

KH Hair, in High Street, Tutbury took the prestige accolade on an evening where a total of 22 individual awards were handed out.

Regarded as the most coveted award, it was presented to the Tutbury salon by managing directors Darren Messias and Tim Fee.

MD Darren Messias said: "Everyone has shown a real commitment to raising money for this very worthy cause.

"We've had some fantastic ideas from the teams who have been really enthusiastic in getting involved.

"I'd also like to thank our wonderful clients for their support and generosity."

The salon is run by mother and daughter duo, Jane Lloyd and Beckie Maznenko, who took to the stage to collect the award.

It was also announced that the Tutbury outlet was named the winner of the salon turnover improvement award for the second successive year. Long Eaton-based KH Hair Group has a total of 21 salons throughout the East Midlands, including Tutbury and Ashby.

Mrs Maznenko said: "This is the third time we've been named Salon of the Year and we're absolutely thrilled.

"Since we opened we have overcome many obstacles and challenges and transformed the business into a very successful salon. We'd like to say a big thank you to all our wonderful team who have helped to make this possible."

The award ceremony also marked ten years since KH Hair have been working alongside charity group, Childline.

Childline deals with a range of issues including child abuse, bullying and mental illness.

The hair salon group has raised almost £60,000 for Childline, with fund-raising events held over the years at the 21 salons which form the KH Hair Group.