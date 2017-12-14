The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new programme in search of the best drivers in the UK is set to hit TV screens next year and is in search of motoring maestros from Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

Faster: Race the World, will see six top drivers fly out to different car-crazy cities across the globe and compete in challenges based on speed and skill.

These six will be whittled down to one, who will be crowned the ultimate Faster winner.

Each of the cities which the programme visits will have a different car culture and test the drivers in different ways.

The programme's bosses are not looking for professional drivers but members of the public who have a natural ability behind the wheel, are fairly experienced in handling a variety of vehicles and who may race as a hobby.

Interest drivers must apply by Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

To get involved call 0207 424 7719, email drivers@twentytwenty.tv or submit an application directly to www.twentytwenty.tv/castings.aspx .