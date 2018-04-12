The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TV production company is looking for "fun and competitive" Burton families to take part in a new entertainment show.

London-based Hungry Bear is appealing for families to appear in the brand new show, due to air on a "major broadcaster."

Families participating in the show will be given the help of a celebrity who will visit them at their homes in an attempt to prepare them and win the grand prize.

A spokesman for Hungry Bear said: "We are working on a brand new pilot show called 'Family Assemble' - filming in late April/May.

"We are looking for some fantastic families to take part.

"It's an exciting, warm, new entertainment show for a major broadcaster and we are keen to hear from fun, competitive families who are up for a challenge."

People interested in taking part in the show should contact Hungry Bear on families@hungrybear.tv or call 020 3841 5924.