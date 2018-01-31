Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two accidents on the same road in Stapenhill caused major delays for motorists today, Wednesday, January 31.

Traffic information website Inrix reported that the two unconnected crashes both took place on Rosliston Road this morning less than 30 minutes apart, causing delays.

The first collision, involving a Mini Cooper and a Peugeot, happened at around 8:30am at the junction for Cadley Lane.

One eyewitness who was on her way to work said there were large queues affecting traffic stretching to Linton and that police were on the scene.

She said: "It looked quite bad but I don't think anyone was injured.

"I hope everyone involved is OK."

It was then reported that there was another incident on Rosliston Road happening at 8:56am.

Traffic information website Inrix said there had been a second accident on the road near Saxon Street, near the Highland Veterinary Clinic.

The road was partially blocked in both directions, causing tailbacks for drivers during their early morning commute.

The incident was cleared at 9:51am and the traffic returned to normal. It is not known if anyone was injured.