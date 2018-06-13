Two accidents in Yoxall and Anslow caused delays for motorists in the rush hour traffic on Wednesday.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix reported an accident in Yoxall on the A515 which closed the road in both directions while emergency services are at the scene.

The incident happened close to Meadow Lane and was affecting traffic between Kings Bromley and Yoxall.

A second incident is believed to have happened on Main Street in Anslow, close to the Bell Inn pub. Traffic was coping well although police officers and paramedics were at the scene.

