Two accidents in Yoxall and Anslow caused delays for motorists in the rush hour traffic on Wednesday.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix reported an accident in Yoxall on the A515 which closed the road in both directions while emergency services are at the scene.
The incident happened close to Meadow Lane and was affecting traffic between Kings Bromley and Yoxall.
A second incident is believed to have happened on Main Street in Anslow, close to the Bell Inn pub. Traffic was coping well although police officers and paramedics were at the scene.
Both incidents still ongoing
Traffic and travel information website Inrix reports both incidents are still ongoing and it is not yet known when the roads will be cleared.
Traffic is believed to be coping well, however, and delays are minimal.
Car hits lamppost in Anslow
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance said:
We were called by police at 4.20pm to Main Street in Anslow.
An ambulance is currently at the scene and one patient has suffered minor injuries.
Person injured in Yoxall crash
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said:
We were called by police just before 4.30pm to Bond End in Yoxall.
One ambulance and a paramedic officer are at the scene treating on patient who has minor injuries.
It is not known if the injured person was the driver of the car.
Delays are building on Bond End
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Yoxall, after a car crashed into the side of a house.
The road is believed to be closed i both directions and traffic is now building up as people head home from work.
Car crashes into building in Yoxall
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said:
A car has collided into the side of a building.
The fire service and police are both in attendance.
The incident is ongoing at the moment.