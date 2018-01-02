The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who deny growing cannabis in a large-scale factory allegedly found in the basement of a Burton building are also accused of attempting to smuggle more than £170,000 out of the country.

Oksel Menaj, aged 30, of Park Avenue, Ashbourne, and Besnik Hoxha, aged 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, have appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with the production of cannabis.

It comes 11 months after the raid where 702 suspected cannabis plants were discovered.

Menaj and Hoxha have both denied concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, namely £176,850 in cash, by means of attempting to smuggle it out of the country. The alleged incident is said to have happened in Kent.

They also deny being concerned in the production of 702 plants of cannabis.

Officers found a substantial amount of what was thought to be cannabis plants at the property.

The duo are now due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday, January 15, to stand trial.

They answer unconditional bail until then.