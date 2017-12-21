The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have denied growing a suspected large-scale cannabis factory allegedly found in the basement of a Burton building.

Oksel Menaj, 30, of Park Avenue, Ashbourne, and Besnik Hoxha, 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, have appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with the production of cannabis. They denied the charge.

It comes 11 months after a raid by police officers on Wednesday, January 25, following a report from a member of the public concerned about possible suspicious activity at a property.

Officers found a substantial amount of what was thought to be cannabis plants at the property.

The pair are due appear Derby Crown Court on Monday, January 15, to stand trial.

They answer unconditional bail until they next appear at the crown court.