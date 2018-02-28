Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who deny producing a suspected large-scale cannabis operation allegedly found in the basement of a Burton building are to stand trial.

Oksel Menaj, 30, of Park Avenue, Ashbourne and Besnik Hoxha, 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, have appeared at Derby Crown Court, sitting at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court charged with production of cannabis.

Officers had been called to the Borough Road area of the town just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, following a report from a member of the public concerned about possible suspicious activity at a property.

Men were allegedly seen loading a trailer at the back of the property with suspected cannabis plants, police have said.

Officers found a substantial amount of what was thought to be cannabis plants at the property. It is estimated there were between 800 and 1,000 plants, which will now be destroyed, a police spokesman said.

The two men are next due appear Derby Crown Court in the week starting on August 6.

They answer unconditional bail until then.