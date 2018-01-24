Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-vehicle crash on the Toyota roundabout at Burnaston has left several people injured and partially blocked the roundabout.

The crash occurred at 2.02pm on the roundabout which connects the A38 and A50.

There was slow traffic as a result of the collision, which is believed to have involved two vehicles.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said that two people were taken to Royal Derby Hospital as a result of the crash.

He said: "We received a call at 2.02pm to a road traffic collision between two vehicles on the A38 near the Toyota roundabout.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car and two crewed ambulances.

"Two patients were taken to Royal Derby Hospital.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman confirmed: "Police were called to the scene at 2.10pm to a collision involving two vehicles.

"The collision occurred on the top entry slip road for the A38 southbound, and there are a couple people being treated by paramedics."

The severity of the injuries the two people sustained were not known.

The junction is one of the busiest in South Derbyshire each morning and evening as the area's main roads merge through one large roundabout.

Elsewhere in the region, Swepstone Road near Measham is closed in both directions between Gallows Lane and Snarestone Road as a result of a fallen tree, caused by last night's strong gales.