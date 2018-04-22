An accident on the A515 is causing delays for motorists this afternoon.
The incident involving two vehicles happened at around 12pm and has closed Lichfield Road in both directions.
The accident took place between the A513 Rugeley Road and the A513 Alrewas Road/Manor Road.
There is very slow traffic.
Map shows where traffic is heaviest
Avoid area, police warn
Road still closed
The A515 Lichfield Road is still closed in both directions, traffic information website Inrix reports.