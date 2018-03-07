Two vehicles have been involved in an incident which has closed one lane of the A38 near Stretton.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix says one lane of the northbound carriageway is closed near to the Clay Mills junction.
This is causing congestion on the A38 to the A5121 Branston Interchange.
There is queuing traffic and travel time is 60 minutes, it has been reported.
And that's it for today
That's it for today.
Ten minute delays following second collision
Drivers are experiencing 10 minutes delays following the collision in Barton Gate
Road near Barton under Needwood blocked
Bumper-to-bumper traffic is being reported in Barton Gate near Barton under Needwood due to an accident involving a van and a car.
The junction of Forest Road is blocked at its junction with the B5016. There is slow traffic, reports traffic and travel information website Inrix.
All lanes have reopened on A38
All lanes have reopened on the A38 due to an earlier incident involving two vehicles.
Accident between van and car near Barton under Needwood
Bus firm Midland Classic has said its services are affecting due to a second accident.
A spokesman for the company said: “Unfortunately there has been an accident between a car and a van at Barton Gate which is affecting our 812 services. The 17:10 departure from Lichfield is currently stuck at Barton Gate so please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.
There has also been an accident on the A38 Northbound at Clay Mills which has affected our services in the Burton area due to the extra traffic.
The incident has now cleared
Highways England has confirmed the incident has now cleared.
Traffic now easing up
There is now a 30 minute delay for traffic through Burton following an earlier accident on the A38, traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported.
Derbyshire Police was called to the scene at 4.15pm on the northbound carriageway near Stretton. Initially there were heavy delays of up to 60 minutes which has now eased.
Live traffic map shows severe delays across Burton
Most roads in the town are experiencing delays of up to an hour as motorists battle through rush hour traffic.
Live traffic map Waze shows which roads are now affected.
Gridlock in town
This is the scene in Worthington Way as traffic builds up due to incident on the A38 which has closed one lane northbound.
'Gridlock' traffic reported across Burton
One motorist has described Burton as “gridlocked”. Burton Mail editor Julie Crouch said: “It is gridlocked around town at the moment. I am stuck in Guild Street and we are not moving at all. It has taken me 10 minutes from Worthington Way so this must be a knock-on effect of the A38 incident because it never normally takes this long.”
Town centre traffic is slow
Town centre traffic is slow due to the incident. Drivers are being asked to find alternative route.
The A5121 Derby Road is busy in both directions. It is also busy near the A511 Horninglow Road.
Traffic congestion in Burton
Live map Waze reports incident is causing traffic congestion across Burton and backing into Branston.
Accident near Stretton on way to Derby
Staffordshire Police says they are helping Derbyshire Police while the incident is ongoing.
It has happened near the Stretton junction towards Derby and is causing delays to the Branston interchange
Highways England reports 'long delays'
Highways England has reported long delays on the A38 northbound between Stretton and Branston