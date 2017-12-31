Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two vehicles have been involved in an accident at Castle Gresley.

Derbyshire police were called to a collision in Burton Road at around 11am this morning.

The incident, which took place near Cadley Hill roundabout, was a collision between a 4x4 and a car and saw the 4x4 mount the grass banking by the road.

Damian Georgian, who lives near the scene of the crash, described the moment he saw the collision.

He said: “I live near there and I heard a crush sound.

“I was in my garage to take out my car when I heard loud noises. Then I went to see it everybody was ok.”

It is not yet known if anyone is hurt.

This is an ongoing incident and the Burton Mail will keep you updated with any further information.