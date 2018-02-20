The video will start in 8 Cancel

Roadworks are causing delays of up to 10 minutes for rush hour commuters on a main stretch into Burton.

Two-way traffic lights are causing long queues on the A444 as electricity distribution company Western Power Distribution provide supply to a new home.

The roadworks are located in Stanton Road, Staoenhill, at its junction with Violet Way, in Brizlincote Valley, and are set to be in place until Wednesday, February 22.

Bus firm Midland Classic was warning passengers today that it is experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes.

A spokesman for the company said: "There are temporary lights on Stanton Road near the junction with Violet Way. These are currently causing delays of five to 10 minutes on routes 4 and 21 this morning."