Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families heading to Twycross Zoo this half-term were left disappointed after getting caught up in huge traffic jams heading to the venue today, with many turning around and going home.

They have told how they were struck in queues for two hours as the zoo was forced to close one of its car parks because it was waterlogged. Families were only allowed in to the zoo's other car park on a 'one-in-one-out' basis as there were so many visitors.

The traffic jams on the A444 also caused issued for other motorists in the area as hundreds flocked to the zoo during the school holidays.

Last month, staff at Twycross Zoo were forced to apologise after having to turn people away as so many descended on the venue, which is 20 miles from Burton. Families faced queuing in traffic for hours only to have to to turn around and go home again.

And today, Tuesday, February 20, visitors took to social media to share their upset at not being able to get in.

Sarah Burton and her husband Tom travelled from Sutton Coldfield with three children and ended up at a local park after being unable to get in to the zoo.

She said: "We attempted to take our three children to the zoo today and it left our children so upset as we couldn't get near the gate.

"I walked to the gate and saw how slow the cars were going in and out and then loads of people were asking me what it was like as I walked back to the stationary car. It was one-in-one-out and nothing was moving.

"My daughter Skye is seven, Lucas is five and Ollie is two and they were all so excited about the trip but after two hours in the queue we got 330 yards from Twycross, which was when I walked up to see what was happening.

"Ollie was getting upset so we had to turn around and ended up at a local park to us. It is such a shame because my husband works nights so we don’t get many family days."

Mum Chelsey McDonnell, from Derby, was also unable to get into the zoo. She said: "We queued in traffic for an hour and a half only to get outside the zoo and be told it was one in one out and it would be a long wait. I was really disappointed and had a very upset three-year-old son.

"I think they could have let people know a lot earlier than what they did; there wasn't even an apology."

Karen Clarke, director of operations at the zoo, said: "As a conservation charity, we were so pleased so many people came out to see us for our end of January sale. As a gesture of appreciation to our community and loyal visitors, we wanted to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to take part in this offer and so we decided to run it again, for the whole two weeks of the February half-term.

(Image: Twycross Zoo)

"Due to Monday's unforeseen weather conditions, one of our car parks has unfortunately become water-logged, and as a result we made the decision to close it this morning. We operated a one-in-one-out system for the safety of our customers from approximately midday until 1.30pm. We regret any delays in our customers gaining entry to the zoo but our team worked efficiently to resolve the issue.

"We would like to assure our visitors that we are already working on a solution to improve the affected car park to prevent it from becoming waterlogged in the future."

Last month, dozens of angry motorists hit out at bosses at the zoo after a January offer saw people stuck in four-mile long queues of traffic for hours on end.

Huge numbers of visitors flocked to the Leicestershire attraction on Sunday, January 28, to take advantage of a special offer which saw prices slashed from £19.45 for an adult to just £10, and from £14.45 for a child aged three to 16 years down to £5.

But the January sale proved so popular that staff were forced to implement a one in, one out policy, and angry visitors were left sitting in queues which stretched back at least four miles.