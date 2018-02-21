Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twycross Zoo is operating a "one-in-one-out" system in its car parks for a SECOND DAY, causing more mayhem for many visitors.

Staff at the Leicestershire visitor attraction were forced to apologise to families yesterday after one car park was closed because it was waterlogged. It led to major traffic tailbacks on the A444 with many families giving up and going home after queuing for hours.

The zoo is currently running a half-price entry offer but it has been so popular it led to the zoo tweeting at 11am today that it was already operating a "one-in-one-out" system - an hour earlier than yesterday.

A spokesman for the zoo said today: "We are looking forward to welcoming families and friends to Twycross Zoo, for what promises to be another great day out!

"As an award-winning conservation charity, we expect to be busy but would like to assure our guests that none of our car parks are closed.

"One out of the five car parks is waterlogged and we are currently working on one half to rectify the situation so the other half remains open to the public.

"Our dedicated team are working hard, as they did yesterday, to ensure everybody gains entry and we hope visitors will join us to explore the animal world and have exciting encounters with over 500 animals from over 100 different species."

The cut-price offer that is running throughout the February half -term school holiday created chaos yesterday with dozens families saying they were stuck for around two hours in delays outside the zoo, which is 20 miles from Burton.

Visitors took to social media to share their upset at not being able to get in.

Becky Powell tweeted today: "It is busy as always, the zoo definitely needs to look into an overflow or a bigger car park."

Lynn Wassall added: "There are going to be two very disappointed children. Why don't you mention the queues on your website Twycross Zoo?"

What are the zoo car parks like?

The zoo car parks are extensive - but not always in perfect condition

The main car park, to the left as you go in, is extensively pot-holed despite being repaired in the last few years.

The large car park opposite is in better condition

The overflow car park is a field, with plastic matting to try and bind the surface

Rhiannon Bareham took to facebook to write: "We are sat in traffic and not moving. If we had known this after travelling for an hour and a half we would never have set out."

Natalie Dawson added: "We are at a complete standstill with the engine off. What a joke when you have already got tickets and have a disabled child in the car getting anxious, and no one seems to be answering the phone."

Last month staff at Twycross Zoo were forced to apologise after having to turn people away as so many descended on the venue as a result of the tickets offer. Bosses decided to run the offer again, this half-term, which means tickets are available from £10 per adult and £5 per child until February 25.