Christmas is a matter of just days away and people from Burton and South Derbyshire are very much into the festive spirit as the 2017 season of goodwill nears its climax.

There isn't a lot to dislike about Christmas – whether it be the delicious food, annoyingly catchy songs or the cheesy films – even though many people struggle to stay awake to watch them.

So, what will it be? Do you prefer your pigs in blankets to your cheese board?

Do you fight to put Love Actually on the telly or does your family insist on The Grinch?

We took to the streets of Burton to ask what you festive bunch love most about Christmas – and you may spot some familiar faces.

Zoe Ratcliffe, 42, of Stretton

Favourite Christmas film: Jack Frost.

Favourite Christmas song: Fairytale of New York.

Favourite Christmas food: Roast beef.

Wanted gift this year: Silver stamping kit.

Ewan Leadbeater, 17, of Branston

Favourite Christmas film: Home Alone.

Favourite Christmas song: I Wish it Could Be Christmas Everyday.

Favourite Christmas food: Mince pie.

Wanted gift this year: Money!

Claire Leadbeater, 42, of Branston

Favourite Christmas film: Miracle on 34th Street.

Favourite Christmas song: I Wish it Could Be Christmas Everyday.

Favourite Christmas food: Sprouts.

Wanted gift this year: Happiness.

Wendy Taylor, 76, of Stapenhill

Favourite Christmas film: I haven't got a favourite Christmas film!

Favourite Christmas song: I Wish it Could Be Christmas Everyday.

Favourite Christmas food: Turkey.

Wanted gift this year: It would be nice not to have any more wars.

Paul Smith, 63, of Burton

Favourite Christmas film: Bridge Over The River Kwai.

Favourite Christmas song: Walking in The Air.

Favourite Christmas food: Chicken.

Wanted gift this year: A gift voucher.

Nigel Clough, manager of Burton Albion FC

Favourite Christmas film: It's a Wonderful Life.

Favourite Christmas song: White Wine in the Sun by Tim Minchin.

Favourite Christmas food: Turkey with all the trimmings.

Wanted gift this year: Points, points are all we're after!

Ben Robinson, chairman of Burton Albion FC

Favourite Christmas film: Dr Zhivago.

Favourite Christmas song: White Christmas.

Favourite Christmas food: Turkey.

Wanted gift this year: I'm so pleased to be able to spend time with my very special grandchildren.

Simon Gaskin, mayor for East Staffordshire

Favourite Christmas film: Home Alone, it’s always a good fun family film.

Favourite Christmas song: All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey.

Favourite Christmas food: Christmas cake – I am partial to all types of cake.

Wanted gift this year: A zoom lens for my phone as it would be useful on many occasions.

Andrew Griffiths, Burton MP

Favourite Christmas film: It has to be 'It's a Wonderful Life'. A timeless classic, and I can't help but feel Christmassy when I watch it."

Favourite Christmas song: Well, it wouldn't be Christmas without a bit of Slade, so it has to be 'Merry Christmas Everybody.' Noddy Holder is as much a part of Christmas as Santa Claus for me!

Favourite Christmas food: I look forward to turkey and stuffing – it's without doubt my favorite meal of the year, and my wife Kate is a fantastic cook.

Wanted gift this year: Well my wife Kate is pregnant with our first child, due in April, and that is the best gift of all.

The top 10 Christmas films to watch in 2017

10. A Christmas Carol (1951)

An old bitter miser is given a chance for redemption when he is haunted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

9. The Snowman (1982)

This British classic is perfect thanks to Raymond Briggs' moving pictures.

8. Miracle On 34th Street (1947/1994)

When a nice old man who claims to be Santa Claus is institutionalized as insane, a young lawyer decides to defend him by arguing in court that he is the real thing.

7. Frozen

When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her powers to turn things into ice to condemn her home to infinite winter, her sister, Anna, teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather conditions.

6. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

It's Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark's continual bad luck is made worsened by their obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon.

5. Home Alone (1990)

After his family go on holiday and accidentally leave him at home, this little boy faces the threat of burglars - and there are no adults around to help.

4. The Muppet's Christmas Carol (1992)

This puppet rendering from 1992 is one of many to take the original Dickens' story as its source, but it's one of the funniest, with Michael Caine a crochety Scrooge who manages to play it straight.

3. Elf (2003)

The 2003 smash hit has become a modern classic as viewers can't get enough of funnyman Will Ferrell's antics as a human raised as an obstreperous elf who finally meets his real-life dad - played by a truculent James Caan.

2. Love Actually (2003)

You're either for Richard Curtis' schmaltzy 2003 take on the Brit Christmas or you aren't - but the star power of this hit includes Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Martine McCutcheon, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson... the list is long and distinguished.

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

A box office bomb when it was released in 1946, this James Stewart movie is now a classic, featuring festive themes such as bankruptcy, sibling death and suicidal thoughts.