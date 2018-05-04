The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton-based Marmite has launched a new reduced salt version of its famous "love it or hate it" spread.

Parent group Unilever announced the new Reduced Salt Marmite will contain 25 per cent less salt in total than the amount seen in the standard Marmite spread.

This means there will be no more than 8g of salt per 100g – a 44 per cent lower proportion than the 10.8g per 100g contained in the usual Marmite jar.

Bosses say the new breakfast spread is designed to appeal to the growing number of customers seeking a low-sodium diet.

Now rolled out nationwide, the new Reduced Salt Marmite will be available in the same famous jar as Marmite but features light blue packaging, associated with low-salt products, to create "optimum stand-out" on supermarket shelves.

Shannon Lennon-Smith, Marmite brand manager at Unilever, said: "Unilever knows that consumer tastes and a desire for wider choice, including lower salt variants, is constantly evolving.

"Marmite has a huge and very loyal fan base and we want to ensure we are listening to their needs and responding accordingly.

"By expanding our range with a new reduced salt variant, we hope to extend Marmite's appeal even further so it can be enjoyed by even more people."

Marmite Reduced Salt will be available in a 250g jar at the same price as the original 250g jar, which costs £3.09.