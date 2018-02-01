Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company which makes Marmite in Burton has reported that it has made a profit of £7 billion.

It comes as Unilever, which owns many household products, is set to switch production of Colman's mustard from Norwich to Burton.

The firm has also reported a turnover of almost £50 billion.

In its first set of results since announcing it would move most production of Colman’s to Wellington Road in Burton, Unilever posted a turnover of £47 billion in its 2017 full-year results. It represents a rise of 1.9%.

The boost helped Unilever grow its profit before tax for the year by 9.2% to £7.1 billion – beating analysts' expectations of earnings per share.

All 113 jobs at the Colman's production plant will be affected with up to 45 redundancies as part of the move to Burton. Around 43 will be created in Burton, with 25 remaining in Norfolk at a smaller mustard seed milling plant.

The group, which produces its yeast extract spread Marmite and meat drink Bovril, in Wellington Road, and which is also behind names like Dove, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, as well as PG Tips tea, Domestos and Persil, saw its sales growth increase by 3.1%, while underlying sales growth excluding spreads grew by 3.5%.

The results come after the group fended off a £115 billion takeover attempt from Kraft Heinz last year, after which it offloaded its margarine spreads business including Flora, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and ProActiv for £6 billion to KKR, a former owner of Boots, the high street chemists.

Unilever chief executive Paul Polman said: "2017 has once more been a year of major change for Unilever.

"With the implementation of a more agile, consumer-facing organisation, we are seeing quality and speed of innovation further improve. At the same time, we have significantly stepped up the delivery from our savings programmes and continued the evolution of our portfolio."

The Anglo-Dutch group said of its plans to consolidate its headquarters in the UK or the Netherlands that a review of its dual-headed legal structure had "progressed well" and it would conclude it shortly.

Mr Polman added: "Our priorities for 2018 are to grow volumes ahead of our markets, maintain strong delivery from our savings programmes and to complete the integration of foods and refreshment as well as the exit from spreads.

"We expect this will translate into another year of underlying sales growth in the three per cent to five per cent range, and an improvement in underlying operating margin and cash flow, that keeps us on track for the 2020 targets."