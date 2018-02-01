Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tasty treats are going on offer at a Burton shopping centre as people are invited to celebrate Pancake Day.

Shoppers at The Octagon shopping centre will be able to take advantage of some pancake related offers on Shrove Tuesday, which this year falls on February 13.

Those looking for something different to the classic pancake can tuck in to the humble jacket potato as the Yes Chef potato stand, which is located outside Costa Coffee, will add a new addition to their menu for a limited time only, offering a Nutella filling with marshmallows.

Owner Andy Cooke said: "You'd be surprised as to how tasty a sweet filling is on a jacket potato, we're also offering shoppers a chance to try chocolate, honey and pistachios as another option or of course all our savoury fillings as standard."

To mark the occasion Poundland have a variety of pancake pans, mixing bowls and ingredients ranging from just £1. Iceland also has a special deal, offering shoppers who purchase a frying pan for £5 to get all the ingredients completely free. Each customer will get pancake mix, Frylight cooking spray, lemon juice and maple syrup with the pan.

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield general manager of The Octagon, said: "However you best know the day, either Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day, it's certainly a tasty way to mark the day."

More information on events at The Octagon is available by visiting www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk