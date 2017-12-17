Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty missed out on the top award for British sportsmen, with the award being handed to long distance runner, Mo Farah.

The 22-year-old was one of 12 in the frame from the award, and was nominated alongside the likes of England striker, Harry Kane and boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Peaty’s record-breaking achievements at the World Aquatics Championships made headlines in 2017.

The Olympic champion retained his 100m and 50m breaststroke titles, breaking his own world record twice in the shorter event and becoming the first man to swim the distance in under 26 seconds.

Speaking with co-presenter Clare Balding during the awards ceremony, shown on BBC1 on Sunday, Peaty said: "I think Anthony Joshua will show me up, but I think swimming is seen as, you know, you swim 7,000 metres, then another 7,000 metres in the afternoon, but it's a lot of strength work, it's 35 hours a week of pure hammering the pool, hammering the gym, it's pure relentless.

"If you slip up one day you've given one per cent to the opposition, and we work in small percentages, just can change your career by that amount of time and if you're going to slip up one day it could change your life."

The top three placed were as follows:

Third: Jonnie Peacock, Paralympic sprinter;

Second: Jonathon Rea, motorcycle racer;

First: Mo Farah, distance runner.

The full final standings are to be announced.