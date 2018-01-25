Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers in Tatenhill have slammed the "real inconvenience" of the latest five-month closure of Branston Road after their pleas for a rethink were rejected.

Melanie Wright, who organised for villagers to get together last year to speak to Staffordshire County Council over plans to close Branston Road again for 20 weeks, claims residents' wishes have been ignored.

They had been hoping to reach some agreement to enable drivers to use Branston Road at least some of the time while work is underway to prepare for the opening of John Taylor Free School in September.

The road had already been closed for most of 2017 and people in the village had hoped for a compromise so it could be open some of the time. But it was closed off again on January 11.

Mrs Wright said: "We were aware it was going to be closed again for 20 weeks which was the point of all the villagers meeting in November to see if the council could reduce that time and we are put out that it hasn't been reduced.

"We have asked if they could put in traffic lights or open the road in the evenings or at weekends and that hasn't happened. After going to that meeting, Staffordshire County Council said they were going to be working with us but we do not feel like that has happened.

"We have had communication with them but nothing has been done to benefit us in any way. We have emailed the council just to see if there is any compromise to help local residents who will struggle having the road closed for that length of time.

"It is a real inconvenience for people that use that road."

She also raised the issue of lorries going through the village amid fears the roads cannot handle them.

However, county councillor Helen Fisher, the council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said this would not be possible as the road was being excavated with people unable to drive on it.

She said: "Works were completed during December and early January while maintaining a through route for motorists. The latest closure is to allow Amey to excavate the old road to construct new embankments, install drainage, kerbing and street lighting.

"It is not possible to open up the road on evenings and weekends as with deep excavations for drainage and unbound surfacing, it will not be safe for motorists to use. We are always looking at ways we can speed up works, and will open the road at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so.

"During the road closure, no construction traffic over 7.5T should be accessing either construction site using the village. This has been communicated to the supply chains of both sites, and is being enforced locally."

The latest closure is between the new roundabout in Branston Road and Main Street and Dunstall Road crossroads in Tatenhill village. Diversion signs are in place for confused motorists.

The major works have involved the removal of an existing road, construction of a new road and roundabout, and a new footway and cycleway.

The closure plan is all part of getting the infrastructure into place for the new school which is set to open in September 2018.

Staffordshire County Council, Seddon Construction, Entrust, sponsors John Taylor Multi Academy Trust (JTMAT) and the Education and Skills Funding Agency are all partners in the project.

The £30 million school is being built in response to planned housing developments and an increasing birth rate in the Burton area, with around 3,000 new secondary school places needed in the town over the next 15 years.