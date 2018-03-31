Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year-old boy with an incurable brain tumour has seen his dream come true after the Fireman Sam fan got to meet his heroes in the flesh at Burton Fire Station.

It comes as this month the youngster celebrated his seventh birthday - something his parents thought he would never see.

In May 2012, when he was just 14 months old, Viyan Shah was diagnosed with a rare aggressive brain tumour. Days later, he underwent a 10-hour operation where 95 per cent of the tumour was removed. The rest was treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The tumour paralysed his left vocal cord, meaning he lost the ability to speak or eat.

After months of therapy, he finally went into remission. But in July 2014, Viyan's parents, Binita, 42, and Mital, 43, received the devastating news that the cancer had returned to his spine and that there was no cure.

He started chemotherapy again but it made him so ill that his parents decided to stop the treatment in order to give him a better quality of life.

In June 2017, Viyan's parents were told a third tumour had developed in his spine below his brain stem. Doctors told the family he had just hours to live.

Mital, who works as a systems engineer received a phone call from doctors telling him to return home from where he was working in Kenya, as they believed Viyan would not live for more than 48 hours.

However, Viyan is a a fighter and he pulled through. He has been battling his illness with the help of his parents and carers and has not let his worst days dampen his spirits, they say. On Sunday, March 11, he celebrated his seventh birthday - something his parents feared he would never see as he has been so poorly.

The youngster, who did not want anything in particular for his birthday, decided he wanted his presents to be donated to Harvey Girls, a local charity which has supported the family ever since Viyan's diagnosis. He, however, was treated to a special family party, and was even got a special singing treat from his schoolfriends.

Mum, Binita Shah, said: "Santa brought him everything he wanted for Christmas so he doesn't need any more presents. But Viyan is a huge fan of firefighters and his family arranged for him to visit his heroes in the flesh in Burton.

"His main birthday treat was to visit the firefighters at the fire station and he had a wonderful time.

"We have donated his presents to charity so children who don't have as many toys and goodies as Viyan can have something special to play with."

Viyan's parents have been determined to make every day together count since his diagnosis, and he has done many things, including helicopter rides, swimming with dolphins and meeting Mr Tumble from the CBeebies show Something Special.

Viyan learned his sign language from watching the show which stars Justin Fletcher as Mr Tumble. The show teaches children how to use sign language, so they can communicate with other children who are deaf or unable to speak.

His mum said there was nothing that would stop him from communicating after learning Makaton, a universal form of sign language.

Last year, Viyan was invited to be a mascot at the Pirelli Stadium when Burton Albion took on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and his family received the VIP treatment at Brewers' ground.

Viyan loves to watch Fireman Sam and idolises the title character. Two of his carers, Emily Johnson, 28, and Sandra Lewis, 59, organised a trip to Burton Fire Station so he could meet real firemen in the flesh.

He headed down to the station, in Moor Street, on Saturday, January 27, along with his parents and big sister Neev, 10, where he got the chance the watch the firefighters in their engine, see them sliding down the pole and even got to try one of the helmets on.

Viyan's mother, Binita, said: "We had a great time and took lots of pictures during the visit. Viyan has been telling everyone about it and has made sure everyone has seen pictures of him at the station and with the fire crew.

"The staff went above and beyond to give Viyan a great day, and it was such a special birthday treat for him."

"We would like to thank everyone at the station for making the visit so memorable."

Staff at the fire station say everybody liked Viyan and they were honoured they could be a part of making his dream come true.

Station manager, Steve Marsh, from the fire station, said: "It was a real pleasure to welcome Viyan and his family to the station and show him the fire engine. All the crew were touched by his story and we were honoured to make his dream come true.

"His courage really shone through. He even taught us how to say firefighter and fire engine in sign language, which he uses to communicate. It was a very special day for us and we hope the family took away some great memories and experiences."

Friends of the family opened a Crowd Funding page in hopes of raising money so that the family could enjoy the time they have left with Viyan. This page raised more than £2,000 and the family have now decided any more money raised will be donated to help other families in similar situations. Anyone who wants to donate can do so by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/viyanshah