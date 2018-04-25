Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote's singing superstar has been confirmed to perform at a hotly-anticipated celebrity footy match at the Pirelli Stadium.

Kirby Frost, who wowed audiences on ITV's the Voice, has confirmed she will joining a raft of fellow-celebs at the Burton Albion Community Trust fund-raiser, organised by events firm Sellebrity Soccer.

The 18-year-old will take to the Brewers' pitch before kick-off on Sunday, April 29 to get the crowd in the mood before the game.

She said: "I am so happy to announce that I will be singing on the pitch at the Sellebrity Football Match at Burton Albion FC. I hope to see you all there."

Kirby lived her on-screen dream after being selected to join coach Olly Murs' team on the latest series of The Voice.

She narrowly missed out on making it through to the live shows after being knocked out in the "battle" stages.

Her performance at the Pirelli will come before celebs, including Love Island star Chris Hughes, singer-turned-actor Shayne Ward and Eastenders legend Dean Gaffney lace up their boots to play in the match.

The latest TV personality confirmed to play is Jay Hutton, from E4's hit show, Tattoo Fixers.

(Image: Getty)

Hutton is a professional tattoo artist who has been on the series since it first started in 2015 and has covered up dozens of dodgy tattoos during his time.

Last week it was announced singer and TV personality Kerry Katona would manage one of the teams. Also playing will be reality stars James 'Arg' Argent, Warren Phillips and Dom Lever.

The new additions will join the likes of Jake Wood, Calum Best, Dan Osborne and Alex Beattie on the pitch, along with Brewers legends including former manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Bosses at the club say around 2,000 tickets have already been sold for the event.

Tickets are still available for anyone who has not managed to get their hands on any yet. They cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s for the terrace, or seated at £15 for adults or £8 for under 17s.

(Image: (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images))

Car parking is available for £5 per vehicle at the stadium, and limited hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at ba2.glitnirticketing.com or by calling 01283 565938.

Alternatively they can be bought by visiting the club shop during normal opening hours.

Who will be playing in the match?

Reality TV stars will take over the Pirelli stadium, as the stars of The Only Way is Essex, Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother will be battling it out in the charity football match.

TOWIE stars, Dan Osborne, Liam Gatsby and James 'Arg' Argent will be joined by Love Island stars Chris Hughes, Alex Beattie and Dom Lever. Celebrity Big Brother stars Calum Best and Jamie O'Hara will also be joining the line up.

(Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jake Wood, Jamie Borthwick, Danny Boy Hatchard and Dean Gaffney will be swapping the Queen Vic for the football pitch as the EastEnders stars are poised to take part in the match.

Former singer Shayne Ward, who now plays Aidan Connor in Coronation Street, is also set to appear, along with fellow-musicians including Simon Webbe from Blue, Jimmy Constable from 911 and MC Harvey from So Solid Crew.

Completing the line up are actor Stephen Graham, who starred in Gangs of New York and Pirates of the Caribbean, Soccer AM presenter Franky Fryer and Matt Lapinskas, who appeared on Dancing on Ice.

What is the Burton Albion Community Trust?

The Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT) is a registered charity and an award-winning organisation. It delivers programmes across five main themes - participation, social inclusion, disability, education and health.

Bosses said that having such a variety of themed programmes enable them to be an influential partner in all aspects of the community and also allows them to have a wider impact both regionally and nationally.

The trust aims to use the power of football and brand of Burton Albion Football Club to make a difference to the lives of people within the community.