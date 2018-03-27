Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Selfless individuals wanting to make a difference in their town are being invited to sign-up to volunteer roles in Burton to help out Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

There are a number of roles on offer for volunteers in Burton and Lichfield.

Commitment is a minimum of just eight hours a month and anyone is welcome to apply for the roles.

Volunteers need to be over 18, with the ideal candidate being passionate about helping others and protecting the community.

Volunteers are needed to help out with activities including visits to stations by groups including school , visits to schools, road safety lessons, and training exercises.

Justine Burns is the volunteer co-ordinator at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, who said: "I have been working with volunteers for three years and I really love my job, it is so rewarding.

"In my role, I co-ordinate the volunteers based on the needs of the service, this may mean finding people to work at events or carry out regular visits to residents. There really is something for everyone.

"There are so many opportunities for our volunteers to help people in their local community and also the chance for them to learn new things, like first aid training and fire safety risks.

"The volunteers are very widely respected, appreciated and valued as an integral part of the service and we welcome anyone who wants to join our team and do more in the community, meet new people and learn something new."

Anybody interested in finding out more to do with volunteering or to sing up can contact Justine Burns by email at Justine.burns@staffordshire.gov.uk or by calling 07795 360222. Alternatively, you can sign up online by visiting www.staffordshire.gov.uk/careers/volunterring-programme .