Burton's Queen's Hospital is helping to get medication out faster by introducing a team of new volunteers.

The voluntary services department at the Belvedere Road hospital has been working with the pharmacy team to give them a helping hand.

Pharmacy volunteers have now joined the team and are helping to support the workers five days a week.

They will be working together with staff to help speed up the delivery of urgent medicine and aiming to ease pressures on pulling clinical staff away from their wards.

The volunteers have been supported by Faye Prescott and all members of staff working at the pharmacy.

Volunteer co-ordinator Simon Passam said that so far the new service at the hospital had been very well received by the team and patients.

Mr Passam said: "We currently have more than 225 trust volunteers here at Burton Hospitals Foundations Trust, who support us across all three of our hospital sites.

"Our volunteers are a key asset to the trust, supporting patients and staff in a variety of wards and departments, undertaking diverse and rewarding roles and ensuring anyone attending our hospitals has a positive experience.

"We have recently commenced some new roles for volunteers, including a volunteer pharmacy support service with the support of our chief pharmacy technician.

"The volunteers have been working collaboratively with pharmacy staff showcasing the true essence of team work.

"The volunteers in this new service have said how much they have enjoyed getting involved and the service has been welcomed by the pharmacy staff who say they have become an extension of their team.

"They have a wealth of life experience and volunteering for us provides them with the opportunity to become part of a team supporting patients from their local communities.

"At the trust we also recruit a lot of student volunteers, which offers young people the opportunity to gain practical experience that can be utilised during their career journey."