A Walton man who saved the life of his drowning childhood friend during a fishing trip is to have his bravery recognised with a national honour.

Harry Mills, 23, was enjoying a trip in France with his childhood friend Lyle Moore, 23, when the drama unfolded while they were fishing on a lake.

Lyle, from Hadley Street, Yoxall, had got into the lake at Poiroux, Vendee, on August 18 last year, when he got into difficulties while searching for expensive equipment he had dropped but got into difficulties.

But Harry, of Harbin Road in Walton, did not think twice about leaping in to save his pal and will now receive a top award in recognition of his courageous actions.

Lyle had lost a costly depth gauge and decided to swim out into the seven-metre deep lake in a bid to find it. However, as he swam he gradually lost the feeling in his arms and legs and began floundering in the water.

At first Harry thought his pal was fooling around, but then realised he was in trouble and dived into save him. But the water was choppy and as he fought to drag Lyle back, both of them were taking in water and in danger of drowning.

But plucky Harry managed to get his friend back to dry land. They then called Lyle's grandfather who lives 10 minutes away from the lake, who got to the scene to help the pair before the ambulance arrived.

Lyle was then taken to hospital where he made a complete recovery and was discharged three days later.

Harry’s life-saving skills led to Lyle's mother Selina Moore making a recommendation that he should be awarded a top national bravery honour – a Royal Humane Society testimonial on Parchment.

She said: "Without a doubt, had it not been for the heroic effort from Harry, Lyle, our son would not be with us today."

Harry has also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society, who championed Harry at the Society’s London headquarters.

Mr Chapman said: "They were already best friends before this happened. If anything could cement a friendship even further I would think this was it.

"Harry didn't hesitate to put his own life on the line. The water was deep and choppy and both of them taking in water as Harry struggled to get Lyle back to dry land.

"There was a real possibility that this could have ended in a double drowning tragedy instead of the happy ending that resulted. Harry richly deserves the award that has been made to him."

Harry will receive his award later this month.

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries.

It is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life and boasts the Queen as its patron.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.