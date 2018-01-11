Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The election process has begun in Stretton to appoint a new borough councillor after the previous one quit after just two months in the role amid claims he was the victim of abuse and was spat at in the face.

Dale Spedding, a 31-year-old postman, was elected East Staffordshire borough councillor for the area on Thursday, September 28, but resigned almost exactly two months later on Sunday, November 26.

The Conservative Party's Mr Spedding received 762 of the total 1,617 votes in the by-election held following the resignation of Councillor Rebecca Carlton who was first elected in 2011.

But, Mr Spedding said that since being elected he had received abuse on a number of occasions.

It has now been announced that a second by-election for Stretton will take place, which will seek to appoint a new councillor for the borough seat. People in the area will go to the polls on Thursday, February 8.

But the move has led to the Labour Party in the village sending out leaflets to residents entitled 'what a shambles'.

The leaflet reads: "After just two months your Stretton Tory councillor has resigned. This means another election that is costing £8,000 of taxpayers' money.

"This shows that you can't trust the Tories choice of candidate. But the good news is that this election gives you a second chance to put things right for Stretton on 8 February."

A spokesman from East Staffordshire Borough Council explained that the £8,000 cost of a by-election was accurate. He said: "The cost of the September by-election was provided in response to a question asked at the public meeting Audit and Value for Money Council Services Scrutiny committee. The cost of the September 2017 Stretton by-election was £7,703.91."

Reacting to this leaflet, Conor Wileman, the chairman of East Staffordshire Conservatives, has said: "Dale's decision to step down from his position on the council was not taken lightly.

"He was genuinely concerned for his safety. Given the nature of the Labour leaflet delivered in Stretton, we have issued a letter to Stretton residents which sets the record straight – harassment and bullying has no place in Burton politics.

"We are in the process of selecting our candidate for the Stretton by-election on February 8, and we will fight a positive campaign based on the issues that matter to Stretton residents."

The Conservative Party to post their own letter to Stretton residents ahead of the by-election.

This letter, also penned by Councillor Wileman, read: "We feel it is necessary for us to respond to this leaflet and to set the record straight with Stretton residents.

"Since his election in September and until his resignation, Dale experienced a campaign of abuse and threats, including being spat at in the street and being physically threatened. He received further abuse online, which meant that he had to disable his social media accounts. He felt that was the only way to get away from this was to resign as your local councillor.

"The facts of Dale's resignation are known to all political parties locally and have been published in the Burton Mail. Therefore, we find it deeply disappointing that anyone would seek to exploit his resignation for political gain.

"We are in the process of selecting our candidate for the by-election on 8 February and look forward to fighting a positive campaign on the local issues that matter to you.

"Political debate can get heated at times, but nobody should ever be made to feel that their safety is being threatened. We call on all candidates and parties in the Stretton by-election to join us in committing to fight bullying and abuse in Burton politics."

Reacting to Mr Wileman's comments, Councillor Paul Walker, chairman of Burton Labour Party described the letter reply as 'a desperate act'.

Councillor Walker said: "This letter is nothing short of a desperate act from a party embarrassed by what happened after the previous by-election in the ward.

"People in Stretton deserve to know that the last election cost the taxpayer £8,000 and this one is likely to cost a similar figure. We don't see that as acceptable when at the same time the Conservative-run council are cutting back on vital services.

"Nobody should hide from political debate and unlike the Tories we are ready to debate any time, anywhere, any place and will not dismiss anyone who is trying to play politics to nullify a situation to hide their own failures.

"The only people who we're disappointed for are the people of Stretton who are going back to the polls again because of the Conservative party's misjudgements. The letter is a desperate act to cover up their own embarrassment."