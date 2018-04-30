Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warning has been issued about a phone scam claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs which sees people threatened with being arrested them if they are not paid money owe imediately.

Staffordshire Police say they have received "a number of reports" about the scam, which wrongly suggest the HMRC will be filing a lawsuit if people do not pay up.

The automated message then asks the caller to "press one to speak to a caseworker in order to make an immediate payment".

Katie Grice, of Swadlincote, was among those who was targeted by the scam.

She said: "I was at work in a cattery in Barton-under-Needwood when I got the call.

"It was an automated machine message that stated they were from HMRC and have an arrest warrant and court statement our against my name.

"It then goes on to say 'press one to,' but at this point I just put the phone down.

"We then had the same call about four hours later and once more early evening but the phones had switched to works voicemail by then, when I came in this morning the same recoded message had been left on our voicemail.

"We haven't received this phone call again today, it seems to have been targeting just 01283 numbers.

"It was clearly a scam, and most people could 'suss' that out the minute it started talking, it was comical really. Unfortunately though vulnerable people like the elderly would be scared stiff."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We would like to remind you that no Government agency, like HMRC, would ring demanding money over the phone and no legitimate company will ask you to buy vouchers to make or receive payment.

"Please share this advice with friends or relatives who may not have access to our updates, particularly elderly parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours.

"If you receive a suspicious cold call, end it immediately, and please contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. Alternatively, if you are feeling under threat or unsafe, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency."