Warnings of snow, ice and wind have been issued for tomorrow, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the Burton and South Derbyshire - with transport delays likely.

The snow and ice warnings are due to hit Burton and South Derbyshire at 4am tomorrow, Tuesday, and move on across the north by 11am on Wednesday, January 17.

Showers will turn to sleet, snow and hail late on Monday night across northern England, and then affect parts of Wales and the Midlands Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Delays to travel are possible, with a lower likelihood of cancellations of public transport.

Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.

A spokesman for the Met Office said that there will be an increased likelihood of slips, trips and crashes due to icey pavements and roads.

Meanwhile a sever wind warning is in place across the area from 9pm on Wednesday through to 1pm on Thursday, January 18.

Weather experts at the Met Office have said that road and train delays are likely, along with power cuts and potential injuries from flying debris.

A spokesman said: "Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.

"Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations. There is also a possibility that some bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings."