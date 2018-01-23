Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Woman who want to try their hand at playing the traditionally male-dominated sport of rugby will be able to join the scrum at new free sessions aimed just at them.

It is hoped trying out the sport will encourage women to kick-start their fitness routine for 2018. Burton Rugby Club will be hosting a 'Warrior Camp' event for women from the area interested in trying the sport for themselves on Wednesday, January 24.

The club, based in Lichfield Street, says it wants to empower women to find, connect with and free their inner warrior spirit by giving rugby a try as they experience the 'dynamic, exhilarating sport for the first time'. A spokesman also said the sessions would be fun-packed and commitment-free.

The Warrior Camps aim to encourage more women and girls to play contact rugby, teaching them key introductory skills and drills within a non-committal, social and fun environment, he said. Participants will be introduced to the basics of rugby, including passing, kicking and tackling, along with enjoyable fitness routines. The Warrior Camps are held as part of an initiative which sees the club link up with England Rugby, which is rugby unions national body.

Andrew Rastall, administration manager at the club, said: "I think a lot of people would be worried or think twice about rugby because it's thought of being a male dominated sport, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Absolutely there is a contact element to this sport. The girls that play absolutely love it.

"But it's not like you're thrown out onto the pitch and left to get on with it."

The 50-year-old continued: "People are given proper training on how to tackle and be tackled first."

England Rugby is launching the next wave of its Inner Warrior campaign in this month, January 2018, after a successful first year gave a huge boost to grassroots women's rugby participation.

Since England Rugby launched its Inner Warrior campaign in January 2016, over 10,500 women attended Inner Warrior camps nationwide throughout the year, far exceeding the RFU's initial target of 8,000.

Of those women, 3,500 had never picked up a rugby ball before.

This free event will be held at Burton Rugby Club on Wednesday, January 24, starting at 7pm and finishing at 9pm.