Youngsters from Burton have been sharing ideas for their dream home and they includes waterslides instead of staircases and castle made from chocolate.

Children from Shobnall Primary School have been letting their imaginations run wild during a video project in which they share their ideas of a dream home.

From sausage llamas to water slide staircases, the pupils who were aged between four and 11, were full of surprises for homebuilding company Strata after the two joined forces for the unique project.

When asked what they would like to see in a dream home, the girls were adamant they wanted to live in a fairytale castle, atop a hill and surrounded by the ocean.

Instead of bricks and mortar, the castle would be built from chocolate, glitter and rainbows; while a sweet shop and ice cream parlour would replace the boring old kitchen. To top it all off, the castle comes with magical powers and is able to transport the occupants to anywhere in the world in the blink of an eye.





The boys' ideas culminated in a ginormous Lego treehouse, rising from the centre of a huge theme park. The grounds of their dream home would feature vast swimming pools, home to friendly pet sharks and a wacky collection of waterslides. As a rather spectacular finishing touch, the entire complex can lift into the sky and fly anywhere in the world at the flick of a switch, the youngsters decided.





Magic homework rooms that complete the work for you, trampoline floors bouncing you between rooms and sausage-llamas for pets were high on the list of priorities while one very practical child even wanted 12 toilets so he never had to queue, where also in there.

Unsurprisingly, almost 60 per cent of children wanted to replace traditional kitchens with a sweet shop and ice cream parlour, where they would have unlimited access to sugary treats. While one in four want a water park in their garden, closely followed by a zoo filled with exotic animals.

Home building firm Strata has been building the Hilltop View houses development in Reservoir Road in Shobnall.

David Adams, deputy headteacher at the school, said it is not the first time the school has worked with Strata.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Lichfield, said: "We have had a really good relationship with Strata since they started building Hilltop View in Shobnall.

"One of our children actually won a competition in which they gave the name to Hilltop View and Strata have also very supportive in terms of helping us at the school. They have recently given us funding for table tennis so we can start a club and we have just renovated our outdoor area, as parents and visitors coming into the school were faced with a dirty patch of grass; they made a contribution to that too.

"All of the children in the school have gained from their support so we were delighted to help with this survey.

"The children really enjoyed taking part in the video. They were selected democratically, with all pupils that wanted to be involved doing a speech for their peers and then we voted. It was great fun and it was a thank you to Strata for all of their support."

Strata also conducted a survey with more than 2,000 children across the UK to see if the desires matched up and it seems that living inside Disneyland is a dream for most, just as long as all the characters are there and the rides are free.

